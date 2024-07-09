USC Football: Sophomore Trojan Projected as Preseason All-American
Sophomore USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch was honored on the Walter Camp preseason All-American Team this month as a kick returner.
The 20-year-old Branch, a five-star recruit out of Las Vegas, was already named a First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Pac-12 honoree during his true freshman season for the 8-5 Trojans in 2023. He also netted the Jet Award, given to the best return specialist in college football.
Branch notched 24 kickoff returns for a total of 442 yards and one touchdown, while also notching 15 punt returns for a total of 309 yards and a touchdown. He returned 24 kickoffs for 442 yards and a touchdown with 15 punt returns on for 309 yards and a score. His 20.6 yards per punt return led the country. He also logged an average of 18.4 yards per kick return.
From an offensive perspective, Branch had an impressive start, too. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound freshman notched 31 total receptions for 320 yards, averaging 10.3 yards per.
Branch leads a talented crop of wide receivers in USC's first post-Caleb Williams season, along with Duce Robinson (himself also a five-star recruit coming out of high school), Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
More USC: DeMar DeRozan's Free Agent Choice Came Down to 2 Very Different Teams