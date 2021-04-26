Sources: What NFL General Managers are saying about Alijah Vera-Tucker

The USC prospect has generated plenty of buzz among NFL decision makers.

The first night of the 2021 NFL Draft begins in just three days, on April 29.

One USC Trojan who is projected to be selected night one, and is offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

According to sources of AllTrojans, several NFL general managers and scouts have been talking about Vera-Tucker. Here is what they are saying...

"Vera-Tucker may be one of the very few guys that might be in that top mix of players that is a can’t miss." [NFL General Manager]

"Because he’s an interior lineman, if he falls to the 20’s or below, don't be shocked if other teams trade up to get him." [NFL General Manager]

"Teams at the bottom are there for a reason, and most can’t miss prospects they don’t get the privilege to pick." [NFL General Manager]

"The teams at the top of the draft seem to be the same teams every year for a reason, they don’t understand what this is about, that’s the only reason [why] Vera-Tucker would drop [into] the 20’s." [NFL Scout]

Alijah Vera-Tucker has floated around many mock drafts since he declared back in December, but has consistently hovered around the No. 13 - No. 20 spots.

[READ: Four Possible Draft Options for Alijah Vera-Tucker]

Last season [2020] the NFL Draft prospect took a shot at the left tackle position. However, he also played guard during his time at USC. Vera-Tucker appeared in 31 games in his four seasons with the Trojans.

-----

You may also like:

[USC 2021 NFL DRAFT CENTRAL]

[Commissioner Roger Goodell Will Accept Hugs at the 2021 NFL Draft]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com