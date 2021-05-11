Report: Another USC Running Back to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Sources say USC running back, Stephen Carr, plans to enter transfer portal later this week.

247Sports reported on Tuesday morning that yet another USC running back is planning on entering the transfer portal.

The report reveals that Stephen Carr is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal later this week.

Last month, running backs coach, Mike Jinks, commented on the notion that the Trojans are looking to have a RB1/RB2 type of scheme when it comes to running the ball in 2021. Jinks told the media they need to condense the running back room to a couple star carriers.

If Carr does indeed enter the transfer portal, he will be the second running back to leave the program. Former Trojan, Markese Stepp transferred to Nebraska in early April.

Carr, the redshirt senior, has accumulated 1329 yards, 264 carries, and 13 touchdowns in his four years at USC. He started in six of the 35 games played with Troy.

Carr has been a vital part of the Trojans' run game since he arrived at USC. However, injury and increased depth at the position has hindered his minutes on the field.

If Carr decides the transfer, the Trojans still have Vavae Malepeai (redshirt senior), Keaontay Ingram (Texas transfer), Kenan Christon (sophomore) and Brandon Campbell (true freshman) as available options next fall.

