Injury Report: Markese Stepp & Vavae Malepeai Will Be Available For Saturday's Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

Clay Helton provided an injury update on Thursday morning. The following players have returned from injury and will be available options for the Arizona State game.

LB Kana'i Mauga (hamstring)

Junior inside linebacker Kana'i Mauga, "is [a] full go, he had a great week of practice and he is ready to go" (Helton). The return of Mauga is beneficial for new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando as Mauga looks to be a returning starter this year.

LB Drake Jackson (hamstring)

Clay Helton reported on Thursday that Drake Jackson has "practiced all week and he is ready to go."

RB Markese Stepp (foot)

Stepp, who suffered a season ending ankle injury against Arizona in 2019, gained a new injury, a mid foot sprain during camp. Last week Helton reported, 

"he got a new injury, a mid foot sprain and it was just a small one but one that needed to settle down for a second. And [he needed to] get some confidence back. Obviously when you are a 230 pound man that has to stick his foot in the ground and gets hit every time you touch the ball. We are ultra protective with him especially coming off an injury, it was a new injury and a minor one but he has looked phenomenal the last two days."

As of today, Clay Helton reported that Stepp "will be available for the game, he looked really good this week."

RB Vavae Malepeai (hamstring)

Malepeai a the senior tailback has been battling a hamstring injury throughout camp. Today Helton reported, "Vavae is doing well, he has practiced all week, he will be available for the game."

