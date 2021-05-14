Talanoa Hufanga Admits Transition into 49ers Franchise is a 'Big Jump' from USC

The 49ers new rookie discusses his first few weeks as a pro...

Former USC safety Talanoa Hufanga is getting settled in with his new team in San Francisco.

The 49ers kickoff their rookie mini camp this week, which gives all of their newest draftees a taste of how franchises operates at the pro-level. During media availability, Hufanga admitted that the transition from college to the NFL has been 'a big jump', especially learning the 49ers new system and playbook.

Hufanga revealed that he is working tirelessly to pick things up quickly, so he can make a good impression during his rookie campaign.

WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Talks Transition From College to Pro

Hufanga was the third of three fifth-round draft picks (180th overall) selected by the 49ers in 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in 24 games in three years for USC, and recorded 203 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

The 21-year-old has officially locked in a deal with the 49ers as the franchise announced on May 13 that he agreed to terms with San Fransisco. Hufanga is one of five of the team's eight draft picks, to sign four-year deals.

]WATCH: John Lynch Draft Call to USC's Talanoa Hufanga

