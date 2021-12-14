TCU Defensive Tackle Earl Barquet Transfers To USC

Barquet took an official visit to USC over the weekend, and announced his commitment to the Trojans, 48 hours later.

Former TCU defensive tackle Earl Barquet has committed to USC. Barquet, a sophomore, spent two seasons with the HornFrogs, and entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season.

Barquet took an official visit to USC over the weekend, and announced his commitment to the Trojans on social media 48 hours later.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Marrero, Louisiana native tallied 12 tackles in 10 games in 2021. As a redshirt freshman he recorded nine tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games played. Barquet had several offers out of high school, but chose TCU over Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

USC recently lost veteran defensive lineman, Jake Lichtenstien who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Barquet will provide added depth for the Trojans' defensive unit moving forward.

Despite transferring, Barquet will be eligible to play immediately for USC next season.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube