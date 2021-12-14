Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    TCU Defensive Tackle Earl Barquet Transfers To USC

    Barquet took an official visit to USC over the weekend, and announced his commitment to the Trojans, 48 hours later.
    Author:

    Former TCU defensive tackle Earl Barquet has committed to USC. Barquet, a sophomore, spent two seasons with the HornFrogs, and entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season.

    Barquet took an official visit to USC over the weekend, and announced his commitment to the Trojans on social media 48 hours later. 

    The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Marrero, Louisiana native tallied 12 tackles in 10 games in 2021. As a redshirt freshman he recorded nine tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games played. Barquet had several offers out of high school, but chose TCU over Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss.

    USC recently lost veteran defensive lineman, Jake Lichtenstien who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Barquet will provide added depth for the Trojans' defensive unit moving forward.

    Recommended Articles

    Despite transferring, Barquet will be eligible to play immediately for USC next season.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 11.35.08 AM
    Football

    TCU Defensive Tackle Earl Barquet Transfers To USC

    10 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.22.53 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

    16 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    SMU Hires Former USC Football Coach

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16689909
    Football

    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17016896
    Football

    USC Starting Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16830994
    Football

    Donte Williams Returning To USC, Twitter Reacts

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17112086
    Football

    Donte Williams Future With USC Revealed

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17339727
    Football

    Matt Leinart Reacts To Bryce Young's Heisman Trophy Victory

    Dec 11, 2021