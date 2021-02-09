Tennessee Vols Hire USC Football Staffer

After three seasons with the USC Trojans, Trey Johnson heads south to join Josh Heupel's staff.

As the Volunteers start to rebuild their football program from the top down, new head coach Josh Heupel has started to make new hires left and right. Heupel's latest hire includes a swipe from Clay Helton's staff at USC in Trey Johnson.

Johnson has worked as the director of scouting and recruiting strategy for the Trojans since 2018. He helped USC sign the Pac-12’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class in 2021. However, after three seasons with the Trojans, Johnson is on to new endeavors.

The news of Tennessee's new hire was reported by several sources including Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports and The Athletic.

Johnson is a Tennessee graduate and previously worked within Tennessee’s recruiting department from 2013-2016. He left the Volunteers in 2017 to join the staff at Liberty where he served as the director of player personnel and a pro scout liaison.

After spending one season with Liberty, Johnson made the trip out west to join the USC Trojans as the assistant director of player personnel. Johnson's title was later changed to director of scouting/recruiting strategy for the Trojans.

Although USC is losing one of their recruiting staff members, they brought in a new addition from Cal in Marshall Cherrington. Cherrington was named director of recruiting strategy earlier this year, and graduated from USC in 2018.

