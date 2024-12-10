Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?

All Trojans

The Texas A&M Aggies have had 14 players enter the transfer portal, including freshman defensive back Kevin Longstreet, brother of USC Trojans five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet. Will Kevin join his brother Husan to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley?

Bri Amaranthus

Will Kevin join his brother Husan to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley?

Growing up in Inglewood, CA less than 10 miles away from USC's campus, it will be interesting to see where Kevin Longstreet lands. The draw back to his home state to play college football with his brother could be a big pull. Kevin did not record any defensive stats as a freshman with Texas A&M. Kevin is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds and was originally committed to play for Louisville.

Husan Longstreet was committed to play quarterback at Texas A&M, before flipping his commitment to USC last month.

"I'm really appreciate to be a part of the Trojan family, like coach (Lincoln) Riley and coach (Luke) Huard told me, once I come in it's a business," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "We have to grind and put the city back where it was, put USC back where it was and that's just the goal for this class."

What is the real goal for Longstreet, who's arm ranks strongest in the 2025 recruiting class?

"Just growing up in California, everywhere you look it's the pride of USC," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "It's time to put USC back to where it was and go get that national championship."

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at Unite
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the stars would have it, the 6-6 USC Trojans will compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowlagainst the 8-4 Texas A&M Aggies and coach Mike Elko on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

Both teams lost the final regular season game and are looking to end the season on a high note in the Las Vegas Bowl. The USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.

As for the incoming recruiting class, Longstreet is encouraged about the priorities of his fellow USC signees.

"I think this recruiting class is something really special, Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "I feel like everyone going to USC is going to USC for a reason. Every time I talk to a recruit it's not about outside sources, they're all about ball. I feel like that's going to be something big in the program."

... And maybe his brother Kevin will join the incoming Trojans who are determined to put USC back in college football relevancy.

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism

