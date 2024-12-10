Texas A&M's Kevin Longstreet Transfer To USC Trojans To Join Quarterback, Brother Husan?
The Texas A&M Aggies have had 14 players enter the transfer portal, including freshman defensive back Kevin Longstreet, brother of USC Trojans five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Will Kevin join his brother Husan to play for USC coach Lincoln Riley?
Growing up in Inglewood, CA less than 10 miles away from USC's campus, it will be interesting to see where Kevin Longstreet lands. The draw back to his home state to play college football with his brother could be a big pull. Kevin did not record any defensive stats as a freshman with Texas A&M. Kevin is 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds and was originally committed to play for Louisville.
Husan Longstreet was committed to play quarterback at Texas A&M, before flipping his commitment to USC last month.
"I'm really appreciate to be a part of the Trojan family, like coach (Lincoln) Riley and coach (Luke) Huard told me, once I come in it's a business," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "We have to grind and put the city back where it was, put USC back where it was and that's just the goal for this class."
What is the real goal for Longstreet, who's arm ranks strongest in the 2025 recruiting class?
"Just growing up in California, everywhere you look it's the pride of USC," Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "It's time to put USC back to where it was and go get that national championship."
As the stars would have it, the 6-6 USC Trojans will compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowlagainst the 8-4 Texas A&M Aggies and coach Mike Elko on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.
Both teams lost the final regular season game and are looking to end the season on a high note in the Las Vegas Bowl. The USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.
As for the incoming recruiting class, Longstreet is encouraged about the priorities of his fellow USC signees.
"I think this recruiting class is something really special, Longstreet told USC Trojans on SI. "I feel like everyone going to USC is going to USC for a reason. Every time I talk to a recruit it's not about outside sources, they're all about ball. I feel like that's going to be something big in the program."
... And maybe his brother Kevin will join the incoming Trojans who are determined to put USC back in college football relevancy.
