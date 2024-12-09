What Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Elko About USC Trojans Matchup In Las Vegas Bowl
The 2024 college football bowl games have officially been announced. The 6-6 USC Trojans will compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the 8-4 Texas A&M Aggies on Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.
The Trojans have already played at Allegiant Stadium this yea in their season opener against the LSU Tigers. The Trojans won the game 27-20, kicking off the season with a strong start, but the regular season did not end as expected, and they are looking to finish the year with a statement win.
Despite being on a seven-game win streak, the Aggies lost three of the final four games of the season. Their fourth loss of the year came in week one against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame also defeated USC in the final week of the season. Some notable wins for the Aggies were against the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers.
Although Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has not spoken in depth about the upcoming bowl game, he did release a statement when the matchup was announced.
“This Texas A&M team has given maximum effort all year, and we look forward to the challenge of facing an excellent USC team,” Elko said.
This is the second bowl game in the last four years for the Aggies. Texas A&M opted out of the Gator Bowl in 2021 when the team was hit with an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. This is Elko’s first season as the Aggies coach and looking to earn Texas A&M their first bowl game win since 2021. The last time the Aggies played in a bowl game that did not take place in either Florida or Texas was in 2015 when they lost against Louisville.
The Texas A&M Aggies’ director of athletics, Trev Alberts, also released a statement on the bowl game.
“Having been a football student-athlete, I know a postseason bowl game is a reward to the players, coaches, staff and Aggies elsewhere,” Alberts said. “We are excited to compete in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against a quality team like USC. I’m thrilled the players get to play in another NFL stadium like the Allegiant Stadium and have another chance to play in front of the 12th man.”
Texas A&M played at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28 against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Aggies won the game 21-17, giving both them and the Trojans a win on neutral ground this year.
The two teams do not have a long history of playing each other. The Trojans are 3-0 against the Aggies, last facing off in 1977 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in Houston. Two of the three matchups have been bowl games. The Las Vegas Bowl will be the first time Texas A&M has faced a Big Ten opponent since 2011.
Both teams lost the final regular season game and are looking for a big win in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The USC Trojans and the Texas A&M Aggies will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium.
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Matt Leinart, Keyshawn Johnson React to 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold Breaks Franchise Record In Win Over Atlanta Falcons
MORE: USC Trojans Tight End Kade Eldridge Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Brutally Honest In ‘Ass Kicking’ By San Francisco 49ers
MORE: USC Trojans To Play Texas A&M Aggies In Las Vegas Bowl: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Transfer Quarterback Miller Moss To Visit Missouri, Louisville
MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Kyron Hudson To Enter Transfer Portal: Oregon Ducks Next?
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Other Jobs, UCF Knights: 'I'm Home'
MORE: Jahkeem Stewart Signs With USC Trojans Over LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks: USC Recruiting
MORE: Why Jadon Perlotte Signed With Tennessee Volunteers Over USC Trojans: Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Flip Four-Star Safety Alex Graham From Colorado Buffaloes