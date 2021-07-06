Texas Wide Receiver Transfers to USC, Chooses Helton Over Sarkisian

Texas wide receiver Jake Smith announced on Tuesday that he would be transferring to USC not long after entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The third-year wideout took to Twitter to inform the public of his decision.

"Coach [Clay] Helton I can't thank you enough for this opportunity," Smith wrote. "I can't wait to get to LA and become a Trojan! Fight on!"

Smith, was projected to become a primary option for the slot position in Steve Sarkisian's new offense, until he acquired an injury during spring practice. In two seasons with Texas, Smith has appeared in 20 games, caught 48 passes for 568 yards and nine touchdowns.

Smith now joins several other former Longhorns who made the jump to Southern California this offseason including tight end Malcolm Epps, running back Keaontay Ingram, and safety Xavion Alford. They will be reunited with former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and director of recruiting Bryan Carrington.

Smith is heading into an already stacked wide receiver room. The Trojans return with star wideouts Drake London and Bru McCoy. Alongside Colorado transfer K.D. Nixon, Kyle Ford, Gary Bryant Jr. and freshman Michael Jackson III.

----

You may also like:

USC Commit Domani Jackson: Talks Alabama Visit 'It Opened My Eyes'

Heisman Trust: Passes the Buck on Heisman Reinstatement

22' USC Commit Devin Brown: Reveals Recruitment is Closed

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com