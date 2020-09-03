AllTrojans
The Daily: Pac-12 Gets Rapid-Response Test That Might Move Up Football

Scott Wolf

The Pac-12 announced today it will be able to test athletes on a daily basis following a partnership with Quidel Corp. to administer "rapid-response tests."

Larry Scott said it is a "game changer" and there will be some breathless media reports about it.

But here's what you want to know: Scott said the test opens the possibility to start football before Jan. 1.

That will also require approval from local health authorities before games and practices can begin.

The testing machines will be delivered to schools by the end of September. Results are supposed to be available within 15 seconds.

Pac-12 doctors were optimistic the new tests would be a way to keep the coronavirus from spreading at practices/competitions because it would detect it sooner with more frequent testing.

