JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals True Feelings on Free Agency Deal

The former USC wideout doesn't hold back in an interview with Pro Football Talk...

Former USC Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed his true feelings on his experience with free agency in an interview with Pro Football Talk.

The Pittsburgh Steeler recently re-signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, which was a mega steal for the black and yellow. Smith-Schuster was estimated to be worth around $14-$17 million dollars, but signed for less to stay with his team.

“I would probably say free agency was more nerve wracking than draft day,” said Smith-Schuster to PFT.

“Everything this year did not play out to how I wanted it to be" said JuJu.

"It’s a lot different. It’s betting on myself, going with the team I’ve been with before, and going out trying to get paid again.” [Smith-Schuster]

JuJu ultimately took less to stay with the Steelers. Since he signed a one-year deal, he will have the opportunity to hit the open market next year, and cash out on a bigger payday.

“Going back to where I know my quarterback, I know my receivers coach, I know my offense. . . . They know me, they know my body. Just betting on myself is something that I’ve looked at, and I don’t regret it at all.”[Smith-Schuster]

Smith-Schuster revealed that he would like to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his one-year deal expires. But the Steelers might need to pay up if they want to keep the Tik Tok star around long-term.

-------

You may also like:

[Spring Camp Wrap Up: Kedon Slovis' Leadership Stands Out]

[WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Gets Draft Call From 49ers, Erupts with Emotion]

[Breaking: Cowboys Make Cuts, Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods Gets Canned]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com