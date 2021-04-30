WATCH: 'The Call' Emotional Moment Between Joe Douglas and Alijah Vera-Tucker

"You ready to be a New York Jet?" said Douglas.

There is nothing like getting 'the call'.

The moment that changes lives forever, and the moment many college athletes wait for their entire lives.

On Thursday night NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell opened the 2021 NFL Draft, and teams began making their respective phone calls.

First on the clock was the Jacksonville Jaguars, and to no surprise, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and GM Trent Baalke made their call to Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

The New York Jets proceeded by selecting BYU QB Zach Wilson, and from there the night was fully underway.

As the No. 14 overall picked rolled around the Minnesota Vikings were on the clock. However, the New York Jets decided to trade up in order to get USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, and some much needed protection for Zach Wilson.

Joe Douglas made 'the call' to Vera-Tucker to let him know that the franchise had traded up for him.

"We traded up for you, we're on the clock now, we're going to turn your name in" said Douglas. "You ready to be a New York Jet?" [Douglas]

