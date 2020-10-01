AllTrojans
The USC Daily: More Trojan Fans At Utah Game Than Coliseum?

Scott Wolf

I heard today from a couple USC donors that the suites are supposed to be closed at the Coliseum for football games.

This is interesting because USC usually finds a way to take care of its donors . . . and it still might.

But if the suites are closed that will severely limit exactly how many of the big-money types are at the games. Unless they get in through a "friends and family" allowed policy some schools will have.

For example, I heard Utah A.D. Mark Harlan tell John Canzano of the Oregonian that a limited number of "friends and family" from opposing teams will be allowed at Utah games.

USC is supposed to play at Utah. So that means more USC fans might be a the Utah game than the Coliseum.

