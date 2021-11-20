Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Three Defensive Players To Know: USC vs. UCLA

    The [4-5] USC Trojans take on the [6-4] UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 20.
    USC Trojans

    Outside Linebacker,  Drake Jackson

    UCLA head coach Chip Kelly loves to draw up designed option plays to get his quarterback on the move. Jackson will spend a lot of his afternoon spying the shifty Bruin QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as he looks to gain his sixth sack of the season.

    Defensive End, Tuli Tuipulotu

    The Bruins’ half-back Zach Charbonnet has proven this season that he can control the game with his legs. Tuipulotu and Todd Orlando’s defensive line are going to have to generate pressure, close gaps quickly, and contain UCLA's run offense.

    Cornerback, Chris Steele

    While quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has an array of strengths, he tends to telegraph his passes and key in on receivers. Look for Steele and the Trojans secondary to try and jump passes and create some turnovers, as USC ranks third in the Pac-12 for turnovers.

    UCLA Bruins

    Defensive Back, Qwuantrezz Knight 

    The defensive back leads the team with 55 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss on the season. While he likely would have been matched up with Drake London, London’s injury allows defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro to deploy Knight all over the field.

    Defensive Back, Quentin Lake 

    With an interception and five pass breakups this year, Lake is going to give Jaxson Dart some issues in his first official start. The senior safety played a big part in shutting the Colorado Buffaloes out in the second half of their 44-20 win.

    Linebacker, Mitchell Agude 

    The senior linebacker will be tasked with stopping Keaontay Ingram and USC's rushing attack that has looked better as of late. Agude has racked up 40 tackles on the season, including two forced fumbles. 

