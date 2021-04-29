Three Things To Know: 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner and many NFL prospects will finally discover where they will be playing on Sundays.

This year the draft kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, with fans and media permitted to attend. This is a highly anticipated day for many, but until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell kicks off draft night on April 29, here are three things you need to know...

No. 1 - Draft Attendees

The 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year 13 draft prospects will be permitted to attend the event in-person.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the names include:

QB Mac Jones [Alabama]

QB Trey Lance [North Dakota State]

QB Zach Wilson [BYU]

WR Ja'Marr Chase [LSU]

WR Devonta Smith [Alabama]

WR Jaylen Waddle [Alabama]

TE Kyle Pitts [Florida]

OL Rashawn Slater [Northwestern]

DL Christian Barmore [Alabama]

Edge Gregory Rousseau [Miami]

LB Micah Parsons [Penn State]

CB Caleb Farley [Virginia Tech]

CB Patrick Surtain II [Alabama]

No. 2 Fans

The NFL announced that a select number of fans, prospects and media will be able to enjoy the festivities in Cleveland this year.

According to the NFL.com,

"The three-day event -- from April 29 to May 1 -- will offer free events for fans in accordance with public officials at the state and local levels to help ensure a safe and successful draft. Fans attending draft activities will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to appropriate physical distancing."

No. 3 History

For the first time in NFL history, the city of Cleveland will host this glamorized event on April 29-May 1. Last year the draft was slated to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, but moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19. [per Raiders.com]

