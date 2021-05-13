Three Things To Know: Pac-12 New Commissioner George Kliavkoff

Everything you need to know about the Las Vegas mogul...

On Thursday May 13, the Pac-12 conference announced the hire of new commissioner George Kliavkoff.

Kliavkoff will replace former commissioner Larry Scott who spent 11 years with the league. Kliavkoff, the Las Vegas mogul may seem like an interesting choice but his business experience speaks for itself.

Here are three things to know about the Pac-12's newest commissioner George Kliavkoff...

No. 1 - Background

Kliavkoff has spent three years in his current role with MGM Resorts. He previously worked for Hulu and NBC, and has served on the WNBA board of governors, staying immersed in the sports scene.

He was also the executive vice president of business for MLB Advanced Media in the early 2000s.

No. 2 - Contract

The 54-year-old signed a five-year contract with the league. His official start date will begin on July 1. Kliavkoff was approved by an unanimous vote of Pac-12 presidents and chancellors.

No. 3 - Lets Talk Politics

Kliavkoff wasted to time making his stance clear on the College Football Playoff expansion during in his introductory press conference.

"I want to go on the record that the Pac-12 is in favor of both the expansion of the College Football Playoff's four teams and the implementation of consistent guidelines for name, image and likeness," Kliavkoff said.

"We think that both CFB expansion and NIL legislation are good for college sports fans, good for our student athletes and can be a significant competitive advantage for the Pac-12."

