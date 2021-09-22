The USC Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers, Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 PM PT.

The Trojans’ comeback win against Washington State was a huge sigh of relief for USC fans. Even though interim head coach Donte Williams, and true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart had strong debuts, there is still room for improvement.

- Three Ways USC Can Improve Before Oregon State -

No. 1 - Offensive Line

The Trojans offensive line has visibly struggled this season despite bringing in new coach Clay McGuire. Cohesion is lacking up front, which last week resulted in quarterback Kedon Slovis getting hit and thrown into the ground.

If the O-Line can improve in week four, USC's run game will thrive and their QB's will have a better shot at avoiding injury.

No. 2 - Run Game

USC's backfield had their worst game of the season last Saturday. Veteran tailback

Vavae Malepeai averaged only one yard per carry, rushing the ball nine times for nine yards.

Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram carried the ball seven times for 16 yards in Pullman. Shockingly quarterback Jaxson Dart led the Trojans rushing attack with six carries for 32 yards. If USC can balance their offense against Oregon State, they could be in a good position to find success at the Coliseum.

No. 3 - More Wide Receivers

Wide receiver Drake London balled out once again, catching 13 throws for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Despite leading the group, there was still a lack of production from the Trojans other offensive targets. Gary Bryant Jr. followed London with three receptions, 56 yards and one touchdown.

If Graham Harrell can mix up the pass game, it will keep Oregon State's defense off London, which will allow him to continue making big plays.

