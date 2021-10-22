Todd Orlando Evaluates Korey Foreman Halfway Though USC's 2021 Season

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke to the media after Wednesday practice on his expectations for freshman defensive lineman Korey Foreman.

Foreman was the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, and one of the most coveted prospects across the county. High expectations were placed on him upon entering USC, but making a name for himself has taken some time.

“I’m sure as a high profile recruit and coming here, I’m sure that he puts probably a lot of pressure [on himself]," Orlando said. “If things aren’t going great, they want to ask why and all we do is just say, just go practice your tail off and you’d be amazed - the results will come on Saturday...I think that’s what he’s done in the last couple weeks.”

Foreman had a breakout game against Utah, recording with 1.5 sacks and three tackles. He sacked Utes quarterback Cam Rising early in the second quarter, which gave him his first career sack as a Trojan. The bye week gave Foreman time to reset and recover after being 'dinged up' for the first half of the season. Heading into Notre Dame, Orlando expects Foreman to continue to improve..

“He’s been a little bit dinged up here and there, and I just think it’s a young guy that’s going through school, that’s going through expectations. He’s doing a really good job in the last couple weeks with his practice habits, and his practice habits [are] starting to show in the game," Orlando said of Foreman.

“The actual grasp of everything that we’re asking him to do is starting to slow down, too, so I think you’re going to see him be more and more productive down the road."

The USC Trojans take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

