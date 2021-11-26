USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Talks Defensive Struggles This Season

The Men of Troy have given up 225 points to Pac-12 opponents this season.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando spoke with the media after Wednesday practice, on his unit's struggles.

"It’s just a handful of critical mistakes," Orlando said.

“When you go against somebody that’s good or you know you get into some of these teams that have unique guys, draft-able guys - if you’re bad with your eyes, bad with your feet, just these little small critical moments or the seconds before you miss a play [contribute to missed opportunities].”

The Men of Troy have a big challenge ahead of them on Saturday, Nov. 27, as they take on No. 13 ranked BYU. The Cougars have scored 125 points in their last three games and hold an overall record of [9-2].

