Top-25 Basketball Poll Shakeup: South Carolina Upset by Texas Longhorns, USC Beats Ohio State
What will the AP Top-25 Poll for women's college basketball look like when it is released on Monday? With a number of ranked matchups and upset wins taking place throughout the week, some shuffling meaning is in order among the top teams in the country.
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns defeated the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks, and both the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and No. 7 USC Trojans beat No. 8 Ohio State during the week. The Buckeyes are expected to fall outside of the top-10 with the two losses.
Additionally, the No. 5 UConn Huskies were upset by No. 19 Tennessee before the Lady Volunteers lost to the No. 6 LSU Tigers.
How much movement is to be expected among the elite women's college basketball programs in the country?
After losing their second game of the season to an unranked Iowa team, the Trojans only fell three spots down from No. 4 to No. 7. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her team fell to a top-five team in Texas, so the Gamecocks are not expected to fall far in the latest update of the top-25 rankings.
Tennessee handed the UConn Huskies their third loss of the season before the Lady Vols dropped their sixth game of the season to LSU. As a result, will Tennessee make it into the top 15 on Monday? On the other hand, the LSU Tigers are expected to climb into the top-five teams with their win combined with the losses from South Carolina and UConn.
UConn should expect to stay inside the top-10 teams when the AP Top-25 Poll is released, however, as all three of the Huskies' losses have come to ranked opponents: No. 3 Notre Dame, USC, and Tennessee. Led by guard Paige Bueckers, UConn has an opportunity to climb back up the rankings with a road game against South Carolina on Sunday, Feb. 16.
With a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks now hold two losses on their resume, joining Texas, USC, and Notre Dame. UCLA is the only undefeated team left in the country.
The Trojans and star guard JuJu Watkins will have two chances to knock off the Bruins before the regular season reaches its end. The only other ranked opponent on the Trojans' schedule is the No. USC's next game will be at home against UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 13.
This article will be updated when the AP Top-25 Poll is released.
