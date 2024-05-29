USC Football: Trojans Add WR Transfer From In-State Rival
The USC Trojans are adding former San Jose State wide receiver Charles Ross.
Ross made an official visit to the USC campus on Friday and verbally committed to the program on Tuesday. Ross told Scott Schrader of WeAreSC of his decision to return to his hometown.
"All the coaches from USC showed me that they don't just care about the business side about football, they care about you as a man too," Ross said. "Coach Dennis (Simmons) definitely will improve my game and the proof is in the pudding. Coach Riley will definitely put me in positions to win to the best of my ability. They both played a huge part of my commitment because they both will take my game to highest ceiling there is."
This will be Ross' second time transferring. He committed to the Univerity of Nevada in 2019. After one season in Reno, Nevada, he transferred to San Jose St. in 2021 and played for the Spartans for the last three seasons.
In four college football seasons, Ross has collected 69 receptions for 893 yards, four touchdowns, and 12.9 yards per reception. The USC Trojans needed to add depth to their wide receiver room, and they did just that. Ross will join Duce Robinson, Makai Lemon, Zachariah Branch, and Ja'Kobi Lane, to name a few, as the top pass catchers on the squad.
