Big Ten preseason poll via @clevelanddotcom (B1G doesn’t do one)



1 Ohio St (21 1st place votes)

2 Oregon (6)

3 Penn St

4 Michigan

5 Iowa

6 USC

7 Wisconsin

8 Nebraska

9 Rutgers

10 Washington

11 Maryland

12 Minnesota

13 Illinois

14 Northwestern

15 UCLA

16 Mich St

17 Indiana

18…