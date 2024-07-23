USC Football: Trojans Among Top 10 in Big Ten Preseason Rankings
The USC Trojans will enter their biggest season to date. USC will enter the 2024 season as a member of the Big Ten conference, which will be their first season in the new and improved conference. This will pose many challenges on and off the field.
USC, a storied program, is ready for the challenge and is set to prove its worth in the Big Ten. The first year may be a tough climb, but they are starting the season from a solid position, which sets a promising tone for their performance.
In the first unofficial Big Ten preseason poll, via Cleveland.com, USC landed just outside the top 5, at No. 6 behind the likes of Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State.
USC received no first-place votes, unlike former Pac-12 members the Oregon Ducks, who received six first-place votes. Still, ranked No. 6 in a new conference is promising. A finish in the top six in the first year in the Big Ten would feel like a win. Considering all the traveling and adjusting the Trojans have to do, being a top-six team in arguably the best conference in the nation would be solid. A top-six conference finish almost guarantees a spot in the top 25 nationally.
The Trojans may have different expectations than they did entering the 2023 season, but if they play well and to their potential, they could vie for a spot in the Big Ten championship game right out of the gate.
