USC Football: Trojans Listed Among Top 3 Schools For Elite DL
Five-star Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin has narrowed his choices of 40 programs down to three, and the USC Trojans are among the final three, according to Scott Schrader of On3.
Griffin is among the best players in the country and the best in his home state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 8 player in the nation, the No. 1 player in his position, and the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia.
Griffin's two other programs on his short list are Miami and Georgia.
Griffin made an official visit to USC on June 21 and made an official trip to Miami a few weeks earlier. In between those visits, Griffin took an unofficial visit to Georgia.
According to Kipp Adams of Dawgs247, Griffin will make an official visit to Georgia in Dec. and make his decision on National Signing Day during the Early Signing Period. Griffin is among the best high school prospects in his class; at 6-foot-3 and weighing 270 pounds, he has a nearly 35-inch vertical and is a large and athletic defensive lineman with exceptional get-off at this stage of his career.
In 2023, Griffin was named the Georgia Class AAA Defensive Lineman of the Year and led his high school, Savannah Christian Prep, to the state's AAA final.
Not only does he excel at football, but he also does track and field.
Griffin will take his time to make his decision. According to the Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports, he is predicted to stay in his home state of Georgia and play for the Bulldogs.
