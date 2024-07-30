USC Football: Trojans Lose 4-Star Defensive Commit
The USC Trojans have lost one of their top commits from the class of 2026, cornerback Dominick Kelly. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that Kelly flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia.
Kelly told On3's Steve Wiltfong why he chose to flip from USC to Georgia.
"I am committing to the program that I believe fits me best as a cornerback," Kelly said.
Kelly committed to USC on March 24 after they made an offer to him in early Feb. The incoming high school junior is among the best prospects in his home state of Florida. According to 247Sports, he is ranked 246th nationally, the No. 21 cornerback in his class, and the No. 40 player in Florida.
Kelly stands at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, and attends IMG Academy.
USC now has four commits for the 2026 class: two four-stars and two three-stars. Its highest-ranked commit is Xavier Griffin, an athlete from Gainesville, Georgia. According to On3, he is the No. 27 payer in his class, the No. 2 linebacker, and the No. 5 player in his home state.
The Trojans still have plenty of time to build on their 2026 class, but it's tough when programs like Georgia are coming in and stealing their players.