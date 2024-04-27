USC Football: Trojans Lose DL to Transfer Portal
New USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is losing a body as he looks to reconfigure the Cardinal and Gold's defense for next season.
Per Pete Nakos of On3, Trojans defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte is moving on from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this spring.
If anything, USC could really use additional defensive help on the front, not less. The 6'2", 305-pounder was still fairly raw and probably wouldn't have received significant run next fall, though he was expected to be in the running for real minutes. Ultimately, the defection of Laffitte, in combination with the loss of fellow transferring defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes, could ultimately prove costly as the Tuesday deadline for adding transfers nears.
The Ontario native will now seek greener pastures elsewhere. Heading into college, Laffitte was graded as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, who saw him as the 70th-best player at his position nationwide among his graduating high school class, and as the 63rd-best prospect, across any position, in the state of California.
Lynn has his work cut out for him now, as he looks to fortify his side of the field with transfer commitments fairly late into the process.
