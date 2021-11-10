Twitter Unhappy With Cal vs. USC Game Postponement

The USC vs. Cal game has been postponed to December 4, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sorry USC fans, there will be no Trojan football this weekend.

The upcoming USC vs. Cal game has officially been rescheduled for December 4, due to COVID-19 issues. Both teams released a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The Pac-12 football game scheduled between Cal and USC for this Saturday has now been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

The game was postponed earlier in the day due to additional Cal football student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable to practice this week or play in the contest. Cal contacted USC about rescheduling the game and the two schools agreed on the new date. The Pac-12 approved the decision to reschedule the game. The kickoff time and broadcast television network will be announced at a later date."

