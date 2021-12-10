Two USC Offensive Lineman Expected To Return For 2022

Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and Brett Neilon intend on returning for the 2022 season, according to reports. 

    Vorhees announced the news on social media, Friday.

    "Thank you for embracing me over my time here at this amazing University. I am forever grateful for the friendships that I have made and the experiences that have truly shaped me," said Vorhees.

    "Being a Trojan has been on the greatest blessings of my life. Playing alongside my brothers is an indescribable honor. With that being said, I'm not done yet. I am excited to announce that I will be returning for my final year of eligibility. There is still more that I want to accomplish this coming season and I am ready to work."

    Vorhees has started for four seasons along USC’s offensive line, but primarily on the interior. He will return in 2022 for his sixth season.

    The Men of Troy are also expected to get center Brett Neilon back next year, who has been an anchor for the Trojans' offensive line this season. Neilon is a redshirt senior from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., and will return in 2022 for this sixth season.

