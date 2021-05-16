Tyler Vaughns Reveals Primary Reason He Signed with the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts signed the former USC wideout as a UDFA.

After the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, former USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Although Vaughns' options were slightly more restricted than being a solidified draft prospect, he shed some light on why he ultimately chose the Colts in the end.

"Just solely looking at their roster and looking at the offense that they actually ran, I actually went over some of the offenses while being at USC we got to watch some of the NFL film there," Vaughns told media during Colts rookie minicamp.

"I was kind of not too familiar, but familiar in what they ran and the type of offense they were in. I felt like I could fit that offense better."

According to Joel A. Erickson, IndyStar reporter, the team gave Vaughns a $22,000 signing bonus after they struck a deal.

Vaughns joins former USC Trojan Michael Pittman Jr., who also plays wide receiver. Pittman Jr. had a breakout rookie season in 2020, and made his mark in Indy. On the defensive side of the ball, Vaughns joins defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, who left USC in 2016 and signed a one year deal with the Colts after being released by the Cowboys on May 11.

[READ: Colts Sign Antwaun Woods]

Vaughns spent five seasons with the USC Trojans after redshirting back in 2016. He was highly productive for USC, totaling 222 passes for 2,801 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career.

