UCLA Breaks Silence on Freshman Jay Toia's Video Incident

Former USC turned UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia has gone viral, after a video surfaced of the young freshman yelling at a group of students in an elevator.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly was asked about the incident on Wednesday, and continuously responded with a general statement.

"We are aware of the video and we are following university protocols on student conduct," Kelly said.

Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and Kelly released a joint statement on November 3, elaborating on the situation further.

"We're aware of a recent video in which a student-athlete made disparaging remarks. This was inappropriate and not in line with our values and expectations. As such, we are taking disciplinary action and working with campus partners to assist with education for the student."

The Los Angeles Times reported that Toia lost an NIL sponsorship with apparel brand Campus Mogul because of the video. ESPN also reported that Toia practiced with the team on Wednesday, despite the incident.

USA TODAY

Toia originally signed up to play football at the University of Southern California, and enrolled in January 2021. He spent spring camp with USC, before entering the transfer portal and later signing with the Bruins.

Toia attended Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley, Calif. According to the 247Sports, he was ranked as the No. 15 overall player in California for his class.

