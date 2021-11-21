Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    UCLA 'We Run LA' Tweets Circulate Twitter Following 29-Point Win Over USC

    The UCLA Bruins defeated the USC Trojans 62-33 on the road.
    Following a 62-33 defeat over the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the UCLA Bruins end week 12 [7-4], with possession of the Victory Bell. 

    The last time the boys in blue held possession of the Victory Bell was back in 2018, after handing the Trojans a 34-27 loss at the Rose Bowl. Of course, this game is about wins and loses, but it's also about bragging rights for the city of Los Angeles.

    Several UCLA football players took to social media following the 29-point win, to make it known that they 'run LA'.

    UCLA Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

    UCLA Safety Quentin Lake

    UCLA Cornerback Cameron Johnson

    UCLA Nickel Qwuantrezz Knight

    UCLA Cornerback Obi Eboh

    UCLA Linebacker Shea Pitts

