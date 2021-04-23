FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

USC 2021 NFL DRAFT CENTRAL

One stop shop for all your USC NFL Draft coverage...
Author:
Publish date:

General News:

[Commissioner Roger Goodell will accept Hugs at the 2021 NFL Draft]

[Is Kedon Slovis 2022 NFL Draft Worthy?]

[Report Reveals Which CFB Programs Continuously Dominate the NFL Draft] 

[Three USC Draft Prospects Projected to land with Steelers, Ravens and Dolphins]

USC NFL Draft Prospects

Credit: USC Athletics

Credit: USC Athletics

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker 

[Four Possible Draft Options for Alijah Vera-Tucker]

[Report Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker fits Miami's Offense]

[Report Reveals Why Alijah Vera-Tucker could go No.11]

[Las Vegas Raiders Could Use Alijah Vera-Tucker]

[San Francisco 49ers Have Contacted USC Draft Prospect]

[Alijah Vera-Tucker to Kansas City Chiefs?]

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

[Report Reveals if Denver Broncos Need Amon-Ra St. Brown]

[USC WR Sends Message to NFL Decision Makers]

[Report Reveals Why USC Draft Prospect Covets Landing in Green Bay]

WR Tyler Vaughns

[Tyler Vaughns Could Have a Decade-Long Career in NFL]

[Three Reasons Why Tyler Vaughns Should Be Picked in the 2021 NFL Draft]

S Talanoa Hufanga

[NFL 'People' are Making Calls about Talanoa Hufanga]

[Expert Reveals Why Talanoa Hufanga Isn't Making NFL Draft Noise]

DT Jay Tufele

[Expert Details Jay Tufele's Strengths and Weaknesses]

CB Olaijah Griffin

[Scouting Report Details Concerns on Olaijah Griffin Game Prior to NFL Draft]

DL Marlon Tuipulotu

[Three reasons why Marlon Tuipulotu's Game Will Translate to the NFL]

[USC Draft Prospects Double as Cousins]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 10.19.34 AM
Football

USC 2021 NFL DRAFT CENTRAL

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 9.41.23 AM
Football

Commissioner Roger Goodell Will Accept Hugs at the 2021 NFL Draft

Screen Shot 2020-12-30 at 4.31.55 PM
Football

NFL 'People' are Making Calls about USC Draft Prospect

Screen Shot 2021-04-22 at 2.32.06 PM
Football

Antwaun Woods Signs New Deal with NFL Team

USATSI_15308907
Football

USC Has Confidence Finding Replacement for Safety Talanoa Hufanga

USATSI_15277414
Recruiting

USC Continues to Make Moves on the Recruiting Trail

_JMP8627
Football

Is Kedon Slovis 2022 NFL Draft Worthy?

Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 6.04.02 PM
Recruiting

USC Trojans Keep Eyes on Arkansas Transfer