USC Adapting To Workouts

Scott Wolf

All colleges are adapting to workouts during a pandemic and USC's been no different.

But that doesn't mean people don't get frustrated sometimes dealing with the changes and restrictions.

A USC coach I spoke to said it's been difficult this week and sometimes they wonder if it's even worth it with the idea the season will likely be postponed until January.

"Sometimes it feels hard to be useful when you can't do much," the coach said. "It's definitely a little frustrating."

