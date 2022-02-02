USC Football Alumni React To Caleb Williams News
Williams announced his commitment to USC on Feb. 1.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday morning. Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, after spending one season at Oklahoma.
Williams led OU to an [11-2] overall record in 2021. He finished his freshman season with 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Many USC football alumni were excited by Williams commitment to the Trojans. Here are their reactions:
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart
Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
Former USC quarterback Matt Barkley
Former USC quarterback Mark Sanchez
Former USC defensive tackle Shaun Cody
Former USC linebacker Devon Kennard
Former USC offensive lineman Jalen Mckenzie
-----