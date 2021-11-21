USC Alumni Frustrated By 62-33 UCLA Loss

The USC Trojans advance to [4-6] following a 29-point loss to the UCLA Bruins at home.

The UCLA Bruins handed the USC Trojans their first loss since 2018, on Saturday Nov. 20, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Bruins offense came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring 34 points as the Trojans defense struggled to contain them.

USC's offense simultaneously struggled to respond offensively only scoring 16-points total in third and fourth quarters combined.

Many USC football alumni were frustrated by the 62-33 defeat by crosstown rival UCLA. Here are their reactions:

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart

Former USC DL Antwaun Woods

Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson

Former USC Running Back

