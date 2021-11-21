Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    USC Alumni Frustrated By 62-33 UCLA Loss

    The USC Trojans advance to [4-6] following a 29-point loss to the UCLA Bruins at home.
    Author:

    The UCLA Bruins handed the USC Trojans their first loss since 2018, on Saturday Nov. 20, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Bruins offense came out firing on all cylinders in the second half, scoring 34 points as the Trojans defense struggled to contain them. 

    USC's offense simultaneously struggled to respond offensively only scoring 16-points total in third and fourth quarters combined. 

    [Click Here For Full Post Game Recap] 

    Many USC football alumni were frustrated by the 62-33 defeat by crosstown rival UCLA. Here are their reactions: 

    Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart 

    Recommended Articles

    Former USC DL Antwaun Woods

    Former USC Long Snapper Jake Olson 

    Former USC Running Back

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16921423
    Football

    USC Alumni Frustrated By 62-33 UCLA Loss

    37 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-20 at 6.00.12 PM
    Football

    USC OLB Drake Jackson Leaves Coliseum Emotional Following UCLA Loss

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17201874
    Football

    UCLA Bruins Defeat USC Trojans 62-33

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17161996
    Football

    Twitter Reacts To UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Signing Autograph During USC Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17199922
    Football

    WATCH: USC Trojan Marching Band Pre-Game Performance

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17064084
    Football

    USC vs. UCLA: Three Offensive Players To Know

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_15313057
    Football

    Three Defensive Players To Know USC vs. UCLA

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_15308832
    Football

    Game Day Hub: USC vs. UCLA

    4 hours ago