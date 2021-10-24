USC Alumni React To First Half of Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans traveled to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under the bright lights. Despite making some solid plays on defense, the Trojans' offense struggled to fight their way into the end zone, only coming up with three points total in the first half. Notre Dame holds the lead 17-3 heading into the third quarter.

Several USC alumni had plenty to say about the score over social media. Here are their reactions:

Former USC defensive lineman Antwaun Woods:

"We all was Slovis fans last year so kill it. Let’s just go hard and cheer for SC."

Former USC Running Back Marc Tyler:

"Slovis holding on to the ball to long"

Former USC quarterback Matt Cassel :

"Nothing like playing in South Bend in October. The history of the @USC_FB/@NDFootball rivalry is the epitome of college football. Can’t wait to watch my Trojans go to battle today. Fight On!!"

Former USC Long Snapper: Jake Olson

"The fact that we just ran it to end the half says everything"

*This article will be updated*

