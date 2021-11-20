Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    USC Football Alumni Reflect On UCLA Rivalry Ahead Of Saturday's Game

    Trojan alumni reminisce on the historic USC vs. UCLA rivalry game.
    The USC Trojans take on the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday, November 20. The Men of Troy are led by interim head coach Donte Williams, while crosstown rival UCLA is led by Chip Kelly.

    The Bruins are 6-4 and gained bowl eligibility after defeating the Colorado Buffaloes last week 44-20. The Trojans are still striving for bowl eligibility, sitting at 4-5 with three games left on their schedule.

    This game is the battle for Los Angeles, and several USC alumni are gearing up for the big game. Here is what they had to say via. social media.

    Former USC Cornerback Adoree' Jackson

    Former USC Head Coach Lane Kiffin

    Former USC DL Antwaun Woods

    Former USC Quarterback Rodney Peete

