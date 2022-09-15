Skip to main content

USC coach Lincoln Riley on The Herd with Colin Cowherd: 'The buy-in has been awesome'

Riley is really pleased with USC's culture and the impact former players have had

USC football coach Lincoln Riley joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday to talk about the Trojans' impressive start to the season.

Riley is in the middle of game-planning for Jake Haener and Fresno State, who the Trojans face Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Here are a few key quotes from the nearly nine-minute segment:

Riley on an area where the USC program has been better than he expected:

"The culture. The buy-in. Without a doubt that was the No. 1 concern. ... The buy-in has been awesome."

Riley on momentum with recruiting:

"At some point talking season, hype season are always over. At some point you get to play football - you gotta play football - and you get a chance to go prove it. I think our future players out there that are seeing that are excited and are watching the TV screens on Saturday saying "that'd be pretty cool to be a part of."

Riley on managing expectations:

"We just have to stay consistent with our message. ... Even after a big road win against Stanford there were so many things we have to do better."

Riley on USC's defense:

"We lead the country right now in turnover margin. Great defenses get the ball out, and we've done that. ... Some of the mistakes that have been made are certainly correctable."

Watch Lincoln Riley's full interview with Colin Cowherd:

