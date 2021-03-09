USC Hires Former SEC Coach

The Trojans add another new face to their coaching staff.

USC Football announced on Monday that former Vanderbilt defensive line coach C.J. Ah You will join the Trojans staff as a quality control analyst.

The former SEC coach has worked for several different programs in the NCAA. He started as a quality control coach at Oklahoma before heading down south to Vanderbilt.

Ah You worked under head coach Derek Mason at Vanderbilt and coached the defensive line. He spent three seasons with the Commodores before departing for the XFL. In 2020, Ah You worked as the defensive line coach for the New York Guardians before the league was shut down.

Since Ah You has experience on the defensive side of the ball, he will likely work alongside defensive line coach Vic So'oto, who joined the Trojans back in February of 2020.

So'oto is fired up about Ah You joining the Trojans staff and took to Twitter to share his excitement publicly, along with others.

USC QB Mo Hasan "ayyyyoooooooo @CoachAhYou welcome home"

Oklahoma Defensive Line Coach Calvin Thibodeaux "Congrats brotha"

USC Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto "LETSSS GOOOOO!!! Chess not checkers."

