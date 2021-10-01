October 1, 2021
USC vs. Colorado: Betting Odds

The USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday October 2, at 11:00 AM PT in Boulder, CO.
The USC Trojans hit the road for the second time this season to take on the Colorado Buffaloes, their first Pac-12 south opponent of the year. Kickoff begins at 11:00 AM pacific at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. 

The Trojans lead the all-time-series over the Buffs 14-0, going 7-0 in Colorado. Expectations are high for USC, as they look for redemption following a 45-27 loss to the Oregon State Beavers last Saturday in Los Angeles. So far this season USC has two wins against the spread.

- USC vs. Stanford Betting Odds -

SI Sports Book 

Favorite: USC

Spread: -7.5

Total: 51

FanDuel 

Moneyline: USC: (-290) | COLO: (+225)

Spread: USC: -6.5 (-122) | COLO: +6.5 (+100)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Draft Kings

Moneyline: USC: (-280) | COLO: (+225)

Spread: USC: -7.5 (-105) | COLO: +7.5 (-115)

Total: USC: Over: 51 (-110) | COLO: Under: 51 (-110)

