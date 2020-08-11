USC Continues Work Outs

For what it's worth, I hear USC worked out today as usual.

That simply things remain "day-to-day, like always" according to a source.

That could change after tomorrow, when the Pac-12 presidents are scheduled to meet. Will Carol Folt issue any statements Tuesday? Probably not.

As I write this, the Big Ten has not made an official decision. That's a nightmare for the Pac-12 if the Big Ten does not make a decision before tomorrow's presdidents' meeting for the conference of champions.

With the Mountain West canceling its 2020 season, BYU has just three games on its schedule.