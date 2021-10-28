Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Previews Arizona's Offense

    Todd Orlando told reporters what he expects to see from Arizona's offense this weekend.
    Author:
    and

    USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando previewed Arizona's offense with reporters after Wednesday practice. The Trojans' defensive unit is looking to bounce back after taking a collective 31-16 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week.  

    Arizona's offense currently ranks No. 106 nationally for total offense in the NCAA. They find themselves ranked a bit higher for rushing offense [No. 92] and [No. 91] for passing offense. However, it's the Wildcat's ground game, that Orlando expects to see more of come Saturday.

    “They’re going to run the football,” Orlando said.

    “Personnel groupings a little bit bigger, some two backs, some two tight ends, a little bit of Wildcat running quarterback,” Orlando said. “That’s what we anticipate - to sit there and slam the football at us, so we got to respond that way.”

    Leading the Wildcat's rushing attack is sophomore tailback Drake Anderson, who has 63 carries, 239 yards and one touchdown on the season. Leading the receiving room is wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III.

    Berryhill has accumulated 54 receptions, 465 yards and one touchdown this season. He is on track to challenge the school record for most receptions made in one season (93). 

    “He’s just dynamic,” Orlando said. “The last time I checked, he is targeted as Drake, so they’re trying to get him the football in many ways.”

    The Wildcats will be without starting quarterback Jordan McCloud for Saturday's contest due to a season ending injury. Based on QB Gunner Cruz's struggles last week, Orlando expects to see a strong emphasis on the run game from the Wildcats.

    In Arizona's loss to Colorado, Cruz went 13-for-22 with 82 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.  

    USA TODAY 

    USA TODAY 

    The USC Trojans host the Arizona Wildcats Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles. The 0-7 Wildcats are looking for their first win of the season.

