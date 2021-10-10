Should USC WR Drake London Be Considered for Heisman Candidacy?

The USC Trojans took their third loss of the 2021 season to the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Although the Trojans' offense and defense both played inconsistent, one player who showed up big was wide receiver Drake London.

London almost surpassed Robert Woods' record for receptions in one USC game. Woods leads the all-time-record with 17, and London finished Saturday, with 16 receptions, 162 yards and one touchdown.

As we head into week seven of the 2021 college football season, London continues to lead the NCAA in receptions [64] and trails behind Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III [837 yards] for total receiving yards. London currently has 832 on the year.

At this point the junior receiver has already surpassed Heisman winner Devonta Smith's stats from 2020, only halfway through the 2021 season. This brings up the question, should London be considered for Heisman candidacy?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been title contenders for the past few years, while USC has not. However, Smith also had much more help on the outside, in top-10 draft pick Jaylen Waddle.

The difference with USC is the limited about of pass catching resources quarterback Kedon Slovis has around London. The Trojans have struggled to find a reliable No. 2 wide receiver since the departures of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, which in turn has provided London with more opportunities.

We are only at the halfway mark of the 2021 season, but if it all ended today, many would agree that London should definitely be a contender for the Heisman. Especially with a weaker year of quality candidates, the Trojans’ star must be included in the conversation.

London's 2021 Stats: 64 receptions, 832 yards, 5 touchdowns

