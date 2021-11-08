Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    USC Drops In SI's Pac-12 Power Rankings Following ASU Loss

    The USC Trojans suffered their fifth loss of the 2021 season to the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 6 in Tempe, Arizona.
    Below are Sports Illustrated's Pac-12 Week 11 power rankings, voted on by six publishers within the FanNation/Sports Illustrated network.

    SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

    1. Oregon (6) 8-1, 5-1 . . . 72 points

    2. Utah 6-3, 5-1 . . . 66

    3 tie. Arizona State 6-3, 4-2 . . . 57

    3 tie. Washington State 5-4, 4-2 . . . 57

    5. UCLA 5-4, 3-3 . . . 46

    6. Oregon State 5-4, 3-3 . . . 43

    7. Washington 4-5, 3-3 . . . 33

    8. USC 4-5, 3-4 . . . 29

    9. Colorado 3-6, 2-4 . . . 26

    10. Stanford 3-6, 2-5 . . . 18

    11. Cal 3-6, 2-4 . . . 14

    12. Arizona 1-8, 1-5 . . . 10

    DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

    Comment: The Sun Devils bounced back in solid fashion against USC, although there is plenty that needs fixed moving forward. I’m not willing to rank ASU ahead of WSU, and Arizona finally moves out of the 12 spot thanks to their win over Cal.

    JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

    Comment: I'm counting on Washington State to shake things up by beating Oregon on Saturday, and I don't really count Arizona's win over a team that only vaguely resembled Cal. The Wildcats are still on a losing streak as far as I'm concerned.

    MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Washington State; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: Utah looks like a scarier matchup every week, this time after beating the brakes off of Stanford. Colorado still has some fight left in them despite an ugly record and Arizona finally gets a win after two years. Good for Jedd Fisch. All eyes will be on Oregon vs. Washington State in a huge matchup that comes following a bye for Jake Dickert’s squad.

    SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Washington; 7. Oregon State; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Cal; 12. Arizona

    Comment: The fact that UCLA improved its relative standing in the conference without taking a snap just goes to show how self-destructive the Pac-12 is, and how nearly every team is a pretender at this point. The bottom four teams are all dumpster fires, and yet teams in the middle of the pack continue to lose to them. Utah and Oregon are all the Pac-12’s got at this point, and even they are far from infallible.

    CLAUDETTE MONTANA-PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Colorado; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Cal

    Comment: The USC Trojans continue to struggle against Pac-12 opponents, and with three games left on their schedule the question remains can they become bowl game eligible. Their upcoming contest against the Cal Bears should be a winnable one, but BYU and UCLA both present some challenges. Sitting at 4-5 heading into week 11, there is no doubt the Trojans' have struggled to live up to their pre-season expectations.

    DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

    1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. UCLA; 7. Colorado; 8. Washington; 9. USC; 10. Arizona; 11. Cal; 12. Stanford

    Comment: Oregon won in Columbus. Won in a monsoon. Will win the conference. The Ducks were so much better than Washington it was indefensible. But that's all the Pac-12's got. Outside of Eugene, it's a little embarrassing.

