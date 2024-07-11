USC Football: 4-Star Texas WR Recruit Predicted to Commit to Trojans
One of the top 2025 wide receivers in the nation, Tanook Hines, will be making his official announcement next week. According to Scott Schrader of On3, Hines is predicted to choose USC.
Schrader shared the news via his Twitter/X account.
Per Hines' page on On3, USC has a 92.5 percent on the recruiting prediction machine. The Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and the Arizona State Sun Devils follow USC.
The Texas native hails from Houston and attends Dekaney High School. The wide receiver stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. On3 has him ranked as the No. 328 player nationally, the No. 52 wide receiver in the class, and the No. 51 player in his home state.
Hines took an official visit to USC on May 31. Hines also officially visited Notre Dame, Texas, and Baylor in June. In his junior season, Hines recorded 35 receptions for 528 yards and five touchdowns.
Hines is one of the more athletic players coming out of Texas. In track, he ran a season-best time of 10.45 100 and a 20.71 200, earning him a silver in Texas 6A.
The soon-to-be senior will want to enter his final year of high school with a program, and all signs point to USC as that school.
More Trojans: Sophomore Trojan Projected as Preseason All-American