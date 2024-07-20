USC Football: 5-Star Wide Receiver Expected To Visit Trojans Soon
The USC Trojans are set to host Jerome Myles, one of the top wide receivers from the 2025 class. Myles, a receiver from Draper, Utah, received an offer from USC on Friday and will visit the campus in August.
Myles is a highly touted recruit. According to 247Sports, he is a five-star talent, ranked as the No. 30 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver in his class, and the No. 1 player in his home state.
Along with USC, Myles boasts a long list of offers ranging from Utah to Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Miami, Washington and many other programs.
Myles is a specimen and will surely succeed in the next level wherever he may land. He stands at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, and is coming off a solid junior season where he caught 19 passes for 486 yards and six touchdowns on 25.6 yards per reception in five games.
According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports, he has a rare combination of size, speed, and body control similar to what Chicago Bears wide receiver and former Washington Huskie Rome Odunze possesses. That is some high praise, and if the Trojans are lucky enough to land a player like Myles, that would significantly bolster their recruiting class.
Myles is set to visit the University of Michigan next week and is a multi-sport athlete, running track and field.
