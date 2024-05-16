USC Football: EA Sports Officially Reveals College Football 25 Pre-Order and Release Date
Rejoice college football fans, it's finally here!
EA Sports has officially announced the release date and pre-order information for the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game. It's been over 10 years since the last version of the game was released but fans will only have to wait a few more months.
The massive video game company announced that the game would be released on July 19 on Xbox and PlayStation. Fans will have a choice between buying the Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition at the point of purchase. Pre-orders are now available!
This announcement has been a long time coming as fans have waited anxiously for the arrival of this game. The popularity of college football and the new inclusion of NIL deals around the sport were the driving forces behind the game being made. But all the waiting will pay off and fans will get a chance to play as their fans teams once again.
Entering the Big Ten Conference this season, the Trojans have a certain buzz around them. They should be a fun team to use in the game, especially with head coach Lincoln Riley's extensive offensive playbook.
Make sure to get your copy pre-ordered if you want to buy it! This is a huge announcement from EA Sports and one that should make most fans happy.
