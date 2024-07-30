USC Football: Final Decision Made on Caleb Williams' Status for Hall of Fame Game
If you're looking forward to watching former USC quarterback Caleb Williams at the professional level, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will not play in Thursday's preseason match against the Houston Texans.
The former USC star will not debut in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame game, as his team will take on the Texans in Canton, Ohio, for the annual game. Schefter also added that the Bears do not plan on playing their starters for Thursday's game.
The game kicks off Enshrinement Week in Canton, where seven players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.
Williams will be the starting quarterback for the Bears this season after they selected him No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus named Williams QB1 on the second day of the team's rookie minicamp. It didn't take long to make an impression on the coaching staff, and all eyes will be on the No. 1 pick whenever he is on the gridiron.
That won't likely be until Week 1 of the NFL season when the Bears take on the Tennessee Titans at home. Williams enters the NFL after a spectacular college career in which he racked up 10,082 passing yards, completed 66.9 percent of his passes, 735 completions, and 93 touchdowns.
The 22-year-old will have the weight of the world on his shoulders soon enough.
More USC: Will Caleb Williams Earn All-Rookie Team Honors This Year?