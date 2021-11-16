Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week
    Publish date:

    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

    Interim head coach Donte Williams hopes to get several players back from injury before Saturday's rivalry contest.
    Author:

    Interim head coach Donte Williams hopes to get several players back from injury before Saturday's rivalry contest.

    The USC Trojans are coming off a second 'bye week' following the postponement of their contest against the Cal Bears due to COVID-19 concerns. Starting last week, the Men of Troy shifted their focus to begin preparations for their upcoming game against the UCLA Bruins.

    USC hopes to get a few players back from injury before the fight for the victory bell beings, including freshman tight end Michael Trigg who has been sidelined for several weeks.

    Courtland [Ford]’s back out there contributing. We’ve got Liam [Jimmons] who’s back out there and was a little dinged up, and Keaontay [Ingram] looked great today in practice. [Michael] Trigg is back out there practicing, moving around," said interim head coach Donte Williams on Trojans Live.

    "So, a lot of guys that we’ve had out for a little bit or been dealing with different type of injuries are back for us, and as you know, credit the medical staff and everyone else, but credit to those guys making sure they work hard get back on the field."

    Recommended Articles

    Additionally, junior quarterback Kedon Slovis has yet to practice this week due to a lower leg injury. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to start against the Bruins, according to Williams.

    USA TODAY

    USA TODAY

    The USC Trojans take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The two teams will compete for possession of the Victory Bell, which has been in the hands of Troy for the past three years. 

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16779499
    Football

    USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109261
    Football

    Big 12 Coach Emerges as Potential USC Head Coaching Candidate

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17112623
    Football

    USC Names Starting QB For UCLA

    19 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-06 at 7.47.40 PM
    Football

    USC Jumps In SI's Week 12 Pac-12 Power Rankings

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    Drake London Named Semifinalist For Prestigious Award

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_15308908
    Football

    USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know

    Nov 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-14 at 4.39.08 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Loses Five Star Commit, Amid Head Coaching Uncertainty

    Nov 14, 2021
    USATSI_17145228
    Football

    Washington Fires Jimmy Lake, Twitter Reacts

    Nov 14, 2021