USC Football Injury Report: UCLA Week

The USC Trojans are coming off a second 'bye week' following the postponement of their contest against the Cal Bears due to COVID-19 concerns. Starting last week, the Men of Troy shifted their focus to begin preparations for their upcoming game against the UCLA Bruins.

USC hopes to get a few players back from injury before the fight for the victory bell beings, including freshman tight end Michael Trigg who has been sidelined for several weeks.

“Courtland [Ford]’s back out there contributing. We’ve got Liam [Jimmons] who’s back out there and was a little dinged up, and Keaontay [Ingram] looked great today in practice. [Michael] Trigg is back out there practicing, moving around," said interim head coach Donte Williams on Trojans Live.

"So, a lot of guys that we’ve had out for a little bit or been dealing with different type of injuries are back for us, and as you know, credit the medical staff and everyone else, but credit to those guys making sure they work hard get back on the field."

Additionally, junior quarterback Kedon Slovis has yet to practice this week due to a lower leg injury. Freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to start against the Bruins, according to Williams.

The USC Trojans take on crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1:00 p.m. PT at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The two teams will compete for possession of the Victory Bell, which has been in the hands of Troy for the past three years.

