USC Names Starting QB For UCLA

The Men of Troy will be down one quarterback on Saturday due to injury.

When the USC Trojans take the field against the UCLA Bruins, they are expected to be without one key member on their offense.

USC interim head coach Donte Williams appeared on Trojans Live Monday night, and confirmed that junior quarterback Kedon Slovis has yet to practice this week due to a lower leg injury.

"Right now, Kedon, we still don't like where he's at right now just from a health standpoint, so he's not truly able to go right now," Williams said.

"So Jaxson's going to be our starter, and just like everyone else he'll continue to fight for that until Kedon is back and fully into that competition. We'll move forward right now with Miller [Moss] backing him up and that's what we're going to do going forward."

Dart is no stranger to taking snaps under center. The Utah native has rotated evenly with Slovis during Troy's past two games, and played a solid amount versus Washington State. Earlier this season he underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but has looked stronger every week.

Williams admitted that although Dart will start at quarterback, the offensive play-calling won't 'change much' on Saturday.

"The offense won't change much," said Williams.

"It's more about what that individual person does with the offense, maybe how it can change. But as far as the play-calling with Graham [Harrell] and the things that we do and the things that we like to do, those things won't change."

Dart has thrown for 589 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions this season, while Slovis has completed 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 INTs during his junior campaign.

